BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) recently:

12/23/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

12/23/2016 – BlackBerry Limited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackBerry have outperformed the broader industry over the last six months. The company also reported narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The company's new guidance with respect to the bottom line for fiscal 2017 is also encouraging. The company expects to return to profit in fiscal 2017. The previous outlook was in the range of breakeven results to a loss of $0.05 per share. We are also positive on BlackBerry's decision, announced in September, to end all internal hardware development and outsource the same to its partners. Recently, the company entered into a deal with Chinese handset manufacturer TCL Communications to produce BlackBerry handsets for certain countries across the globe.”

12/23/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/22/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $8.50 to $8.25. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/7/2016 – BlackBerry Limited had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – BlackBerry Limited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackBerry have outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Wireless Non-US' industry over the past month.We are positive on BlackBerry's decision to end all internal hardware development and outsource the same to its partners. The company recently announced the second device in the DTEK Android phone series, DTEK 60, which will come equipped with BlackBerry's security software. In a bid to boost the software business, the company entered into a deal with Ford Motor which will see expanded use of its security software at Ford. The company also inked a software licensing agreement with newly formed joint venture, PT BB Merah Putih. BlackBerry appears to be on track to achieve 30% growth in software and service revenues. The company now expects its bottom line in the range of a breakeven to a loss of $0.05 per share in fiscal 2017 compared to an earlier outlook of a loss of $0.15 per share.”

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.83 billion. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The smartphone producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company earned $301 million during the quarter. BlackBerry Limited had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.