Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Position Lowered by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Black Hills Corporation were worth $92,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills Corporation by 77.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) opened at 61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company earned $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.77 million. Black Hills Corporation had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Black Hills Corporation’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Singular Research began coverage on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Black Hills Corporation Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which operates in the United States with two business groups: Utilities and Non-regulated Energy. Its Utilities Group consists of regulated Electric Utilities and regulated Gas Utilities segments, and the Company’s Non-regulated Energy Group consists of Power Generation, Coal Mining, and Oil and Gas segments.

