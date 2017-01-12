BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst C. O’cull now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2017 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 36.30 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $844.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.96.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $503,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 241.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 215,477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

