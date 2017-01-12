Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) traded up 1.00% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 71,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bio-Path Holdings has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock’s market cap is $96.60 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings during the third quarter valued at $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 283.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Path Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 698,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

