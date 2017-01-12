Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTC. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Mothercare plc in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on Mothercare plc from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Mothercare plc from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mothercare plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.80 ($2.11).

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) opened at 113.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 193.86 million. Mothercare plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 229.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Mothercare plc (MTC)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/berenberg-bank-reiterates-sell-rating-for-mothercare-plc-mtc/1149065.html.

About Mothercare plc

Mothercare plc is a retailer for parents and young children. The principal activity of the Company is to operate as a specialist omni-channel retailer, franchisor and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands. The Company’s operating segments include the UK business and the International business.

