Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) opened at 225.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 215.03 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.22. Hostelworld Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 126.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 303.50.

Hostelworld Group PLC Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc is an Ireland-based company, which provides hostel-focused online booking platform. The Company operates through over 20 different languages by connecting young travelers with hostels around the world through its brand Hostelworld and supporting brands Hostelbookers and Hostels.com.

