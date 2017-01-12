Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $1,385,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO maintained its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 417.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded down 0.65% on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 2,169,405 shares of the company traded hands. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $71.74 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.77 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.97.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 76,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $6,358,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Herman sold 78,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $6,496,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

