Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for ValiRx Plc (VAL)

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of ValiRx Plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) opened at 5.365 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.18. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.81 million. ValiRx Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.83 and a 12-month high of GBX 21.99.

About ValiRx Plc

ValiRx plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics. It focuses on the treatment of cancer and associated biomarkers, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis. It operates in two business segments: drug development and the sale of self-test drug kits.

