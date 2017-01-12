B/E Aerospace, Inc. (BEAV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in B/E Aerospace were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in B/E Aerospace by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,975,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,557,000 after buying an additional 205,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,829,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace by 4,152.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,446,000 after buying an additional 3,266,146 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B/E Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $98,192,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,002,000 after buying an additional 68,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) traded down 0.0166% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.2498. 352,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.6680 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. B/E Aerospace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. B/E Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of B/E Aerospace from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of B/E Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of B/E Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of B/E Aerospace from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B/E Aerospace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

B/E Aerospace Company Profile

B/E Aerospace, Inc is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services to various airlines and aerospace manufacturers across the world. It operates through two segments: commercial aircraft (CAS) and business jet (BJS).

