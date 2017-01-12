BB&T Securities LLC Has $537,000 Position in Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Main Street Capital Corporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 83.7% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 299,236 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 279,350 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Main Street Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in various industry sectors.

