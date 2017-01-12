BB&T Securities LLC Has $526,000 Position in Scana Corporation (SCG)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Scana Corporation were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 193.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,603,000 after buying an additional 1,024,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 699.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 902,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 789,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 50.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,531,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,499,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,085,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Scana Corporation during the second quarter valued at $13,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,144 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.21. Scana Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scana Corporation will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Scana Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Scana Corporation from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Scana Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

