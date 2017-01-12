BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 153 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 200.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.58. The stock had a trading volume of 464,952 shares. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.12 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.69 and its 200-day moving average is $277.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.96 per share, with a total value of $131,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $5,508,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

