Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.60) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.99) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.72) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.90) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 519.71 ($6.32).

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) opened at 492.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 462.53. Barratt Developments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 326.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 621.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.94 billion.

In other Barratt Developments Plc news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £47,200 ($57,399.98). Also, insider John Allan acquired 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,296.59 ($61,165.74).

About Barratt Developments Plc

Barratt Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s business is acquiring land, obtaining planning consents and building the homes. The Company’s three main brands include Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London. Barratt London is the residential developer in the capital.

