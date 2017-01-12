Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $21.00 price target on Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr cut Barracuda Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Shares of Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded down 3.38% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 2,254,050 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 3.42. Barracuda Networks has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business earned $88.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean M. Drako sold 58,899 shares of Barracuda Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Stitt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 199.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Barracuda Networks by 60.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

