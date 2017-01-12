Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) traded up 0.41% on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,643 shares. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation. It seeks capital appreciation as a secondary investment objective.

