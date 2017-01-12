Barclays PLC Trims Anglo American plc (AAL) Target Price to GBX 975

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price objective cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($15.08) to GBX 975 ($11.86) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 890 ($10.82) to GBX 950 ($11.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Anglo American plc to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.34) to GBX 1,150 ($13.99) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.38) price objective on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Anglo American plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.91) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 957.50 ($11.64).

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1285.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.58 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,174.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 968.41. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 215.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,529.01.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,138 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £9,183.66 ($11,168.26).

About Anglo American plc

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

