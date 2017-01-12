Barclays PLC Reiterates Overweight Rating for Paysafe Group Plc (PAYS)

Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.42) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.73% from the company’s previous close.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 508 ($6.18) target price on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.51) target price on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe Group Plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($6.51).

Shares of Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS) opened at 394.40 on Tuesday. Paysafe Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 229.21 and a 52 week high of GBX 474.40. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.90 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.35.

In other news, insider Dennis Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($44,387.69).

About Paysafe Group Plc

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company’s segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company’s Digital Wallets segments’ fees are generated from transactions between members and merchants using the NETELLER service and Net+ prepaid cards, and the Skrill and Skrill prepaid cards.

