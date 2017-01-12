Barclays PLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.64 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,781,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,577,000 after buying an additional 810,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,227,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,690,000 after buying an additional 294,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,389,000 after buying an additional 436,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

