Barclays PLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP SE (SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP SE from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SAP SE in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP SE in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $93.00 price target on SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP SE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) opened at 88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in SAP SE by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,104,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,612,000 after buying an additional 196,527 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP SE by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,239,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,691,000 after buying an additional 415,712 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in SAP SE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,913,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,559,000 after buying an additional 140,985 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SAP SE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,526,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,555,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in SAP SE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 976,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,209,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

