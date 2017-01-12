Barclays PLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Welltower Inc. (HCN)

Barclays PLC restated their buy rating on shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a positive rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Welltower (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,548 shares. Welltower has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/barclays-plc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-welltower-inc-hcn/1149666.html.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCN. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 80.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.