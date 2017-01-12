Barclays PLC Cuts Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Price Target to GBX 230

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.11).

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) traded up 3.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,690 shares. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 327.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.07 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.17.

Hochschild Mining Plc Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

