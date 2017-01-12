Barclays PLC (BARC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 245 ($2.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 175 ($2.13) price target on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 175 ($2.13) target price on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 215.28 ($2.62).

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 233.85 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 55.76 billion. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.82.

In other Barclays PLC news, insider James E. Staley purchased 50,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £117,054.63 ($142,350.27). Also, insider Tristram Roberts sold 150,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £307,899.24 ($374,436.63).

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

