Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Dundee Securities began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia (The) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) opened at 58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.5485 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

