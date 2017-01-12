Bank of New York Mellon Corp Holds Stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp continued to hold its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,724 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 34.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 98.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) opened at 60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-holds-stake-in-coca-cola-femsa-s-a-b-de-c-v-kof/1149685.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.