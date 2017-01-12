Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 63.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Silver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) opened at 10.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business earned $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-boosts-stake-in-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp/1149624.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Company provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.