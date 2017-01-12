Bank of Montreal Can Has $1,706,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 232.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 73,794 shares of the company traded hands. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $208,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

