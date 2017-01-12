Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Group cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOH. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii Corporation from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) opened at 89.01 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,989,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,731,000 after buying an additional 153,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,717,000 after buying an additional 97,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,966,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,462,000 after buying an additional 304,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,297,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,246,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,957,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii Corporation news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $262,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at $589,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii Corporation

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. The Company operates through four business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

