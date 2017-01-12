Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) opened at 9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Banco Santander Brasil SA Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (Santander Brasil) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the financial and non-financial group. The Bank operates as a multiple bank. The Bank operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Banking segment encompasses the entire commercial banking business (except for the Corporate Banking business managed globally using the Global Relationship Model).

