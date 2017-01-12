Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Position Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,257,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,240,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,280,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,159,000 after buying an additional 357,638 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,803,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,266,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 573,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 65.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,384,000 after buying an additional 1,735,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 179.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

