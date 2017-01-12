B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RealNetworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded down 2.178% during trading on Monday, reaching $5.165. 536 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. RealNetworks has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.26. The company’s market capitalization is $190.96 million.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 million. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that RealNetworks will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc (RealNetworks) is engaged in creating applications and services, which help in connecting with digital media. The Company provides the digital media services and products it creates to consumers, mobile carriers and other businesses. It operates through three segments: RealPlayer Group, Mobile Entertainment and Games.

