Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded down 0.72% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,351 shares. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

WARNING: “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-cut-to-neutral-at-citigroup-inc/1149763.html.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 47,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,322,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.