Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded down 0.72% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,351 shares. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.
In related news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 47,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,322,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
