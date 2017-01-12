Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,379,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at about $370,675,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at about $358,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pepsico by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,043 shares. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

