Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease, which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) opened at 17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s market capitalization is $387.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,180,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,903,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,638,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. Its portfolio of product candidates include AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

