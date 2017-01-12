Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 77 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the second quarter worth $217,979,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric Company by 107.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,130,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 3,688,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric Company by 291.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,380,000 after buying an additional 3,626,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of General Electric Company by 47.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,523,000 after buying an additional 3,110,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 29,840,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $31.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr lowered General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

