Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Atlantic Power Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Atlantic Power Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) traded down 2.830% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.575. 185,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $297.76 million. Atlantic Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.61. The business earned $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Atlantic Power Corporation had a negative net margin of 49.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corporation will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corporation by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 7,863,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 1,522,986 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corporation by 34.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,838,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corporation by 349.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 331,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power Corporation

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate.

