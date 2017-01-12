ATHENE HOLDING (ATH) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATH. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) opened at 45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. ATHENE HOLDING has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,136,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $565,455,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATHENE HOLDING Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

