AstraZeneca plc (AZN) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($48.64) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($62.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($63.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,600 ($55.94) to GBX 4,300 ($52.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,939.57 ($60.07).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4541.50. 3,556,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 57.45 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,297.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,657.15.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

