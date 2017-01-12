Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their sell rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASHM. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 304 ($3.70) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.47) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upped their price target on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 290 ($3.53) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised Ashmore Group plc to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 379 ($4.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 305 ($3.71) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ashmore Group plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 313.14 ($3.81).

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 283.20 on Friday. Ashmore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 378.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.89 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.67.

Ashmore Group plc Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

