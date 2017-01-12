Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) traded down 3.71% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 361,111 shares of the stock traded hands. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company’s market cap is $724.22 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

