Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,052 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kelso Hunt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $74,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

