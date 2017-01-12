Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr expects that the brokerage will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Ardmore Shipping Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ardmore-shipping-corporation-expected-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-82-per-share-asc/1150252.html.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) traded down 2.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 171,898 shares. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 110.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

