AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For the fourth quarter, AptarGroup guides earnings in the range of $0.63–$0.68 per share. The company does not expect any significant change in the macroeconomic conditions or the cautionary spending activity of customers this year. Further, the fourth quarter is traditionally a slower quarter and resin costs are anticipated to be higher. Additionally, a major customer in China is facing end market weakness which has dealt a blow to the company’s beverage business in the region. Further, the beauty and personal care business will continue to face challenges, particularly in the two main regions – the US and Europe. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translation remains a challenge. AptarGroup has also underperformed the Zacks categorized sub industry over a year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATR. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 51,421 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business earned $590 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.23%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $2,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,400.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.6% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

