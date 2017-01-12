Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Cut by BRC Investment Management LLC

BRC Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 479,249 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of BRC Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRC Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded down 1.419% on Thursday, reaching $32.995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,397 shares. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.425 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $3,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

