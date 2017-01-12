Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 178,871 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $47.91.
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $244.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. Apartment Investment and Management Company had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider John E. Bezzant sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $244,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,933.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,944,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,700,000 after buying an additional 712,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,922,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,034,000 after buying an additional 1,108,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,155,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,812,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,686,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,048,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,653,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,716,000 after buying an additional 150,296 shares during the last quarter.
About Apartment Investment and Management Company
Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. Its segments include conventional real estate and affordable real estate.
