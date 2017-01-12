ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays PLC currently has $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pacific Crest reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 93.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.02. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ansys-inc-anss-lowered-to-underweight-at-barclays-plc/1149019.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 510,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.