AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 27.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the second quarter worth $3,767,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 53.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 218.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 3.75% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,962 shares. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Gabelli initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti Limited in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

