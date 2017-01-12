Andrew Moss Acquires 16 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Moss acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £120.48 ($146.52).

Andrew Moss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Moss acquired 18 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £127.62 ($155.20).

On Monday, November 7th, Andrew Moss acquired 18 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £129.06 ($156.95).

On Tuesday, November 1st, Andrew Moss sold 26,216 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.64), for a total value of £56,888.72 ($69,182.44).

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 756.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.72 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 793.28. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 610.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 809.65.

Several analysts recently commented on PHNX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 930 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 938 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.50 ($10.55).

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

