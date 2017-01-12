Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL):

1/5/2017 – Mylan N.V. was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2017 – Mylan N.V. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/3/2017 – Mylan N.V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “There seems to be no end to Mylan’s woes. Recently, 20 U.S. states filed a federal lawsuit against several generic drug makers including Mylan. According to the lawsuit, the companies were indulged in a widespread illegal conspiracy to reduce competition, and artificially hiking and manipulating prices of generic prescription drugs. These concerned drugs include doxycycline hyclate delayed release and glyburide. Mylan has also received subpoenas from the DoJ, seeking additional information related to the marketing, pricing and sale of its four generic products. Moreover, the EpiPen pricing controversy is already weighing heavily on Mylan and the resultant cut in the 2016 earnings outlook is disappointing. Lawmakers continue to question the company’s pricing policy and concerns related to the ongoing investigations persist. Despite these challenges, shares of the company have outperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry in 2016.”

1/3/2017 – Mylan N.V. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Mylan N.V. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.46 price target on the stock.

1/2/2017 – Mylan N.V. was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.20 price target on the stock.

12/30/2016 – Mylan N.V. had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/12/2016 – Mylan N.V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mylan outperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry after the company through an 8-K filing (Dec 7) revealed restructuring programs in certain locations in an attempt to streamline its operations globally as it focuses on the integration of acquired businesses. Mylan expects to cut less than 10% of its global workforce, marking the first step in a series of actions. Mylan has been on an acquisition spree since 2015. These acquisitions include Jun 2016 acquisition of the non-sterile, topicals-focused business of Renaissance Acquisition Holdings, followed by the billion dollars’ worth Aug 2016 buyout of Swedish drug manufacturer Meda. The deals have particularly benefitted the performance of the Generics segment. However, the EpiPen pricing controversy is weighing heavily on Mylan and the resultant cut in the 2016 earnings outlook is disappointing. Mylan’s pricing policies and DoJ investigations remain a material headwind.”

12/7/2016 – Mylan N.V. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

11/29/2016 – Mylan N.V. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2016 – Mylan N.V. had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded down 2.15% on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 2,836,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mylan N.V. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

