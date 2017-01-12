Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) PT at $50.34

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company set a $64.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America Corporation set a $40.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets set a $59.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) opened at 44.90 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.32. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Koppel sold 87,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $5,090,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Meden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 123 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 215 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

