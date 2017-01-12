Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Target Price at $30.27” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/analysts-set-myriad-genetics-inc-mygn-target-price-at-30-27/1149029.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $75,316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 528.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,152,000 after buying an additional 2,335,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,165,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,101,000.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) opened at 16.12 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.